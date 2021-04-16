BY OUR CORRESPONDENTS

Following the significant drop in COVID-19 infections across the federation, state governments have scaled down both the numbers of persons and operations at their isolation centres.

Feelers from top officials of the states covered in this report showed that no state at the moment has patients in their various isolation centres.

Consequently, the states have resorted to placing patients with non-life-threatening cases on home treatment. Under this arrangement, the patients come to designated hospitals to receive treatment and return to their homes after being attended to by frontline health workers whose numbers have also been cut down.

In Kwara State, only one COVID-19 isolation centre in Ilorin, the state capital, is operational. However, the number of the frontline health workers deployed to the centre in the height of the pandemic has been reduced due to the absence of severe cases in the state.

A visit to the centre showed that there was no COVID-19 patient on admission at the isolation centre located within the premises of the State Infectious Diseases Centre, Alagbado, Ilorin.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr AbdulSalam Ayinla, told LEADERSHIP Friday that the centre was still operational but had no patients.

Ayinla also confirmed that the staff strength had been pruned, but added that every component of the frontline health workers was represented and that the government still pays their allowances.

He said those with the symptoms of COVID-19 were being treated as outpatients so long as they did not exhibit severe symptoms.

On the administration of AstraZeneca vaccine, Ayinla said the state had completed the first round of the exercise. He said Kwara State received a total of 65,790 doses which have been administered, adding that the second round of the exercise would commence soon for the designated groups.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that Kwara State emerged number one nationwide in the preparations and implementation of vaccination. The report came after the first 10-day vaccination campaign.

Daily Call-in Data Situation Report by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) showed that Kwara topped with 61 per cent, followed by Bauchi and Benue states which scored 52 per cent vaccination proportion apiece.

According to the report, by Saturday, March 27, 2021, Kwara’s proportion vaccinated stood at 61 per cent followed by Bauchi and Benue states with 52 per cent each,” according to a statement issued by the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

“On status of readiness by states as at two weeks to implementation (COVID-19 vaccine introduction), Kwara also led the country with 77 per cent, followed by Kaduna and Imo states with 60 per cent each.”

The state had scored 98 per cent in national preparedness ahead of the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination – followed by Nasarawa, Bauchi and Lagos states with 97 per cent, 96 per cent and 92 per cent respectively.

The statement quoted the executive secretary of the KWPHDA, Dr Nusirat Elelu, as saying that the state remains resolute in continuing to show commitment in the fight against COVID-19.

In Plateau State, most of the isolation centres are no longer functioning.

When asked why they were no longer in use, the commissioner for health, Dr. Nenkong Lar, said most of the centres do not have patients again.

According to him, some of the isolation centres have been closed because patients are no longer coming in for treatment.

Lar asked, “How do expect the isolation centres to function when there are no patients? The major one, at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), is currently attending to patients. At present, we have over 37 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment there. Patients who have difficulties in breathing are being treated at JUTH isolation centre while those with mild cases are treated at home.”

Yobe State commissioner for health and human services Dr Mohammed Lawan Gana said nobody was on admission as a coronavirus patient in any of the two designated isolation centres in the state.

Gana spoke on the state of the isolation centres after the commencement of the administration of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

He said since the discovery of the second wave of the pandemic, Yobe had not witnessed any severe case that required the isolation of anyone at the centre.

“Yobe has not recorded any severe cases. Most of the cases recorded in the state are community-based that require no admission at the isolation centre.

“We are working on clearing the backlog of samples and up until now there is no severe case recorded,” Gana said.

In Ebonyi State, an epidemiologist, Dr. Emeka Omabe, said of the eight isolation centres set up by the state government to tackle COVID-19 cases, three are still working.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Abakaliki, Omabe said at inception, the state had only two centres in Ishielu local government area and the second at the Unity Square, the state capital.

He said when the state witnessed an upsurge in cases, the governor directed the establishment of more centres in Elinwovu General Hospital in Izzi local government area; Ikwo General Hospital, Onicha General Hospital and Ishielu General Hospital – covering the three zones in the state.

Omabe said apart from the centres, the government also established withholding centres in Abakaliki and other parts of the state.

He said, “Currently, those functioning are in Elinwovu, Unity Square, Abakaliki and Onicha General Hospital. The one at Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki is being used as a withholding centre”.

Omabe said the total number of patients admitted in the isolation centres across the state from inception stands at 2,007 with only nine patients currently at the centre.

On the administration of COVID 19 jabs, Omabe said the state adopted the NCDC protocols, adding that over 5,000 persons had received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In Imo State, the commissioner for information and strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, said the state government was working assiduously to protect the citizens from further spread of COVID-19.

He said the vaccines available would not go round and expressed the confidence that upon the receipt of the second batch, about 75 per cent of the population would be covered.

Emelumba said despite the low level of infection, the task force on the implementation of COVID-19 protocols still operates effectively even as he urged the people to obey the rules as anyone caught on the wrong side of the law would be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Jigawa State has suspended the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine after attaining 50 per cent target within two weeks of the commencement of the exercise.

The executive secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Board Dr Kabiru Ibrahim said despite the drop in coronavirus cases in the state, all the four isolation centres had remained open.

“Currently, no single patient is in any of the isolation centres, most of the cases are treated from home through home isolation,” Kabir said.

The permanent secretary, Jigawa State Ministry of Health, who is also secretary to the taskforce on the coronavirus pandemic, Malam Salisu Muaz, confirmed that the number of cases had gone down drastically in the state.

It was gathered that more people are willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine whenever it is available in the state.

In Rivers State, the two isolation centres at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt and Ogale General Hospital, Ogale in Eleme local government area are still in operation.

However, considering the drastic drop in the number of infections in the state, only the one at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium is functioning, with a few patients turning up.

There are also treatment centres at Ogale General Hospital, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) and the University of Port Harcourt, respectively.

The state coordinator of the National Primary Health Management Agency, Dr. Emmanuel Ukpong, said only those with underlying illnesses were being vaccinated.

In Enugu State, both the permanent secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi, and commissioner for health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, failed to give the update on the disease when they were contacted.

Agujiobi referred the reporter to the commissioner of health who did not pick calls to his phone after he promised to give an update.

But our correspondent who went round the state observed that none of the isolation centres had been shut down. The state had opened isolation centres in the three senatorial zones.

The Katsina State government said of the 107,540 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine received last month, 50 per cent of the doses had been administered on the residents.

The commissioner for health said yesterday the government was concerned about the health of the people and would not relent in doing the right thing to ensure their safety.

He said the three isolation centres were functional but there were no patients to attend to.

In Cross River State, the director-general of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpeyong, said COVID-19 testing laboratories which were destroyed at Lawrence Henshaw Memorial Hospital during the #EndSARS protest had been fixed.

She said the Ministry of Health had not relented in terms of awareness creation and sensitisation of the residents of the state.

“The campaign has not ended,” she said.

The DG said 53, 840 doses of vaccines were received in the state, adding that the state targets treating frontline workers and strategic leaders to serve as influencers before administering the vaccines to other people.

“The exercise lasted for 10 days across the three senatorial districts of the state and over 27,000 people were vaccinated in the 18 local government areas of the state,” Ekpeyong said

On the number of existing solation centres, Ekpeyong said they were three centres, two in the state capital, and one in Ogoja council. Ekpeyong said there were 385 patients in the centres, adding that 12 were active cases while 18 will soon be discharged.

The Ogun state government has said it would not close the three isolation centres in the state no matter the drastic drop in cases of COVID-19 across in the state.

The commissioner for health, Dr. Tomi Coke, told LEADERSHIP Friday that as of April 12, 2021, there was no COVID-19 patient in any of those isolation centres. The only COVID-19 patient in Ogun State is being managed at his home.

On the level of the administration of COVID-19 vaccine, Coker said it was carried out in four phases, which covered those considered as essential and frontline workers, comprising health workers, security operatives of the police, Army, FRSC and NSCDC, among others.

In Bauchi, the state government has suspended the administration of AstraZeneca vaccines “following instructions from the federal government”, the information officer of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Usman Ibrahim, has said.

“You may recall that Bauchi State was given 80,570 doses and we have exhausted half of it already”, Usman said.

He said the suspension had no connection with the reported side effects of AstraZeneca vaccines in other countries.

Abia State commissioner for health, Dr. Jeo Osuji, said rather than lower its guard, the government had stepped up action against the pandemic.

Osuji, who said despite the robust campaigns and sensitisation of the government on the dangers of the disease, some residents were behaving as if it was all over.