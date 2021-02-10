ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT Administration mobile court has convicted one Ibrahim Albon (37) a national of Central African Republic (CAR)and 35 others for violation of COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations Act, 2021.

The presiding magistrate, Idayat Akani, also admonished the Convicts and advised to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols to avoid contracting the virus.

She therefore imposed a fine of N2,000 on each of the offenders, even as she warned that if they continue to violates the COVID-19 health protection regulations, 2021, the court would be left with no option than to jail them for six months as stipulated by the act.

Speaking to journalists after, the judgement, head of publicity and enlightenment of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19, Ikharo Attah, stated that operation on the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols would be sustained in the FCT.

Attah explained that the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, have given the taskforce the mandate to sustain the exercise to enhance the level of compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols in the terriory.

“On daily basis, the enforcement team, Police Command, FRSC Command, FCT Directorate of Traffic Management Services and other securities go round the city go round to monitor compliance and arrest defaulters.

” Today the team went out and a foreigner and 34 others were arrested, charged to court and convicted to pay certain degrees of fine, depending on what the Magistrate Idayat Akani found them guilty of,” Attah said.

He said that the taskforce was doing societal engagements in the six area councils of the territory to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 protocols.