The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that globally, there have been more COVID-19 cases reported in the last two weeks than during the first six months of the pandemic.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, yesterday said more than half of last week’s COVID-19 cases were reported in India and Brazil even as Nigeria has continued to report less cases in the last two weeks.

He said there are many other countries globally that are facing a fragile situation.

“More cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally in the past two weeks than during the first six months of the pandemic,” Mr Ghebreyesus said in a tweet yesterday.

The WHO announcement comes barely 48 hours after Nigeria announced a temporary ban on non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey within 14 days of intended arrival into Nigeria.

Recalled that the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this is a precautionary measure to minimise the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases while national response activities continue.

“India has had more COVID-19 cases in the last seven days than anywhere else in the world,” Reuters reported.

Indian hospitals, morgues and crematoriums have been overwhelmed as the country has reported more than 300,000 daily cases for more than 10 days straight. Many families have been left on their own to scramble for medicines and oxygen.

Reports have it that nearly 10 Indian states and union territories have imposed some form of restrictions, even as the federal government remains reluctant to impose a national lockdown.

The pandemic also continued to devastate Brazil, which on Thursday became the second country to officially top 400,000 COVID-19 deaths. April was Brazil’s deadliest month of the pandemic, with about 100,000 lives lost.

Turkey has also entered its first national coronavirus lockdown as infection rates continue to climb in the country, now the highest in Europe.

As of yesterday evening, Turkey has recorded over 4.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to data from worldometers.

Nigeria Fortunate

Meanwhile the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria has been on a steady decline in the past months.

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 14 new cases, one of the lowest since the onset of the pandemic, raising the total number of infections in the country to 165,167.

The number of deaths recorded from the virus has also declined recently with only two deaths recorded in the last 19 days. Over 2,000 people have already died from the pandemic in Nigeria.