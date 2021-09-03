Director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has said the advent of COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated the problem with the challenge posed by substandard and falsified personal protective equipment (PPEs).

Adeyeye, who was represented by director, Narcotics and Controlled Substances, NAFDAC, Dr Umar Musa, stated this at the continuation of nationwide sensitisation programme in Benin on Thursday said that it has become apparent to let the public know that unregulated goods and products are harmful to health.

She said: “The campaign would address the public health challenges like dangers of buying medicines from hawkers instead of from only licensed pharmacies and medicine stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sensitisation effort would also look at the abuse of Codeine and self-medication especially among youths, the dangerous effects of using Kerosene tanker to load groundnut oil, dangerous practice of using potassium bromate to bake bread and the use of Azo-dyes in Palm oil which causes cancer.

“Other things the campaign will also address are the dangers of using sniper to preserve any type of food or to keep flies away from meat, dangers of transfat and consumption of excessive oil, use of formalin on food and its associated health hazards and low level of exclusive breastfeeding practice by lactating mothers and its associated health hazards.”