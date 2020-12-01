By Ejike Ejike |

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Edo State has been moved to 2021.

Speaking at the briefing of the PTF, the chairman, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said with over 12,000 participants expected at the event, there was need for the adjustment in that to 2021 to allow for proper measures to be put in place. According to him, “over the past weeks, discussions have been held about the safety issues pertaining to the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Benin, Edo State.

‘New dates have been agreed upon early in 2021, before which, measures would be put in place to minimize infections. “

While calling for continues surveillance across the country and strict adherence to non-pharmaceutical measures, the PTF chairman also stated that PTF is working on the strategy for gaining access to the Vaccine as soon as they are available.

He stated that “There has been a lot of positive developments around the world regarding vaccines. This is a significant achievement.

“However, before it becomes available, we urge you to continue to comply with the non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“The PTF is already working on the strategy for gaining access to the Vaccine as soon as they are available.”

Ahead of the Yelutide season and celebration, the chairman of PTF said “The PTF is escalating its surveillance and testing drive to ensure that the spread of the virus is effectively contained even as we approach the festive season.

“We shall continue to remind Nigerians that all non-essential trips should be put off this December. This is for your safety and good health.”

On the successful camping of the National Youth Service Corps, the PTF said “We are pleased to inform you that the first stream of NYSC has concluded camping while we expect the 2nd stream to go to camp on 3rd December and the third stream would be in January 2021.

“Necessary measures, building on the successes of the first stream, have been taken.”