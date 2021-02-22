BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

As part of the COVID-19 response, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has launched a campaign to raise public awareness.

The campaign is an activity to raise public awareness for the toll-free number ‘6232’ recently introduced by the Agency, for public enquiries through its contact.

Director-general of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the campaign will use different means of communication to raise awareness of Nigerians on how to reach the Centre with questions relating to infectious disease prevention, detection and control.

Reassuring Nigerians of the Centre’s commitment to deliver its mandate, the DG said “We are constantly developing and implementing innovative measures to make NCDC accessible to every Nigerian regardless of socio-economic status.

“We urge members of the public to use the ‘6232’ toll free number responsibly. Please support this campaign by sharing this information with your friends, family and colleagues.”

He said the shortcode ‘6232’ was introduced with support from the National Communication Commission.

“Over the last one year, NCDC has been leading Nigeria’s public health response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Under the leadership of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Agency is working closely with the Federal Ministry of Health, relevant government institutions, national and international partners to improve its ability to respond to Nigerians in a timely and comfortable way,” said Ihekweazu.

In response to the consistent high number of COVID-19 cases reported across the country, the DG said NCDC continues to intensify its communication efforts to keep Nigerians informed on measures to reduce their risk of infection and limit transmission.