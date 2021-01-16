The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), recently raised the alarm on the need for government, at all levels, to immediately establish more oxygen plants to cater for increasing demand for the chemical by COVID -19 patients.

It warned that hospitals are getting overwhelmed and added that the primary concern now is for governments at all levels to establish oxygen plants across the country. Already, the body of medical doctors observed, there is a serious shortage of the facility in most hospitals.

Even Lagos state, which is regarded as the flagship in the efforts to control the pandemic, has about 10 plants and that is certainly not enough to cater for the oxygen demand. There are worse cases. In Plateau State, for instance, there is just one, and it’s grossly inadequate.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the second wave of the pandemic, the country is recording huge casualties across the states. These, indeed, are dangerous times for the citizens and the government owe it as a duty to them to act urgently if the situation must not be allowed to escalate.

This urgency cannot be over-emphasised because most patients die not just as a result of COVID-19 as deadly as it is, but mostly from lack of medical oxygen. It, therefore, goes without saying that lack of oxygen is killing people more than the actual pandemic in Nigeria. It is instructive to note that oxygen is the key to survival for coronavirus patients.

In Abuja, the federal capital, Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital is a major treatment centre yet it also is a culprit in this regard as the Centre is gradually turning into an undertaker of some sorts. People who could have been helped to survive die for lack of that vital resource that is inevitable in the treatment process.

Reports emerging from Lagos indicate that while many people that are brought into the hospital require oxygen, most of the hospitals have limited supply of the life saver. The state, as always, is acting proactively in response to the increased demand for oxygen for treatment of patients in the second wave of the pandemic. This, it is doing, by activating more oxygen generating capacity in the state with the approval of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu .

It must be understood that oxygen plants are industrial devices designed for regular supply into healthcare facilities. The plants separate oxygen from other air components by using pressure swing absorption or membrane separation techniques. High purity oxygen is needed in healthcare facilities and it is very essential for patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

According to reports, the limited availability of oxygen in African hospitals is as a result of funding, politics, and supply chains that have all led to the neglect of production and distribution of the vital gas – especially for regional and lower-tier hospitals outside of capital cities.

A 2018 study by the Clinton Health Access Initiative surveyed 78 hospitals across three states in Nigeria and found out that only two percent had pulse oximeters, which measures the content of the gas in the blood – crucial information for administering oxygen therapy.

However, it is gratifying to note, in our opinion, that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the establishment of oxygen plants in all the states of the federation. The President also granted approval to rehabilitate five oxygen plants across various tertiary health institutions in Abuja.

This Newspaper is also pleased with reports from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 that the private sector coalition- CACOVID has commenced efforts to support the government’s response with 100 oxygen cylinders per day till the end of March, 2021, for distribution to critical care centres in Abuja.

In our considered opinion, all hands must be on deck to fight head-on the lack of oxygen in most of the major hospitals across the country. There is every need to see more efforts from private organizations and individuals in support of more oxygen supply to hospitals and health centres. There seems to be a nexus between deaths recorded due to the pandemic recently in the country and lack of oxygen in the hospitals.

Indeed, like we have previously canvassed on this page, before the vaccines arrive and more oxygen is supplied to the hospitals, the best bet in the fight against the pandemic is to sustain the non-pharmaceutical interventions which are – wearing of face masks, physical/ social distancing and washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers.

In view of the foregoing, we call on the federal government to speed up implementation, purchase and distribution of oxygen to all hospitals in the country and like previously stated, private organizations should augment what government is doing. This is the way to go if we must defeat this health challenge.