The state coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, has assured the 1, 268 corps members deployed to the state of their safety against COVID-19 third wave.

Ekwe stated this at the weekend during the swearing-in of 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

She said the camp was committed to the safety of all corps members against the spread of the virus, adding that interactions among people within the camp community are limited.

The coordinator urged them to remain disciplined, adhere to rules and regulations, and most especially get themselves acquainted with all the publications.

“This swearing-in exercise is low key as NYSC remains a key partner in the forefront of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wish to reiterate that the camp ground remains a regimented environment. Discipline remains our watchword. Endeavour to adhere to all the rules and regulations handed down to you,” Ekwe said.

Ekwe said that at the close of registration on May 21, a total of 1,268 corps members were registered, comprising of 556 males while 712 were female.

The state coordinator commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his efforts towards the improvement of the camp facilities and called for more infrastructure.

Our correspondent reports that the state chief judge, Justice Godwin Abraham, who was represented by Justice Nsemeke Daniel, administered the oath taken by corps members.