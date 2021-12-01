The Department for International Development (DFID) has said that Nigeria is one of the countries that put in place the most effective response in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at the meeting target and Maintaining Epidemic Control (EPIC), critical care technical assistance for the end of project dissemination and National Dialogue, organised by the Fhi360, the DFID representative, Dr Isa Youkeem, said they supported the country with $73million for COVID-19 response.

“We have been supporting COVID-19 response in Nigeria. Nigeria went through three stages and the country put in the most effective response in curbing COVID-19,” he said.

According to Youkeem, “In conjunction with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders we supported the country with $73 million for COVID response.

“DFID supported the country with 300 bed together with their consumables and these were distributed in 36 percent of the 36 states and FCT in the isolation centres that were identify by the Federal Ministry of Health.

“1,250 health workers have been trained.

“As this project comes to a close, we must ensure we keep the collaboration and we will continue to support where nescessarry.”

The Director, Health Trauma/Emergency and Disaster Response in the Federal Ministry of Health, Prof. Sydney Ibeanusi, who represented the Director, Hospital Services, Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, said all donations especially the ventilators were distributed in areas of need.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is going down. There is need for collaboration on capacity building and continue support,” he said.

The representative of the fhi360 acting Director, Dr Hadiza Khamoufu, said even though COVID is coming to end they still need to collaborate.

According to Ngozi Ezema, who represented the Fhi360, “This is our country, we need to garner support and collaborate for effective response.”