The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that Nigeria is expecting 176,000 doses of Johnson&Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

NPHCDA DG, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, said vaccine will be administered to persons living in hard-to-reach areas in the country.

He also said that the country is expected to receive 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to enable those who have received their first jab to get the second jab.

“J&J COVID-19 vaccine is expected in two days time (Wednesday). It is not in large amount of doses. We expect 176,000 doses from the communication we have received so far. We have mapped out the target population in hard-to-reach areas.

“We expect to get 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to make sure that those who got the first dose will get the second dose,” he explained.

Shuaib also disclosed that the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination roll-out would begin on Monday next week.

According to him, “We are rolling out the second phase of the vaccination programme sequel to the first phase that ended 9th July. After the first phase, we did not have a single dose of vaccines anywhere. The launch of the vaccine should start by Monday next week.”