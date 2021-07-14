The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that Nigeria is expecting over 41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility between July and September.

Executive director of the NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, during the media briefing on the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

He said, “We have also received communication for the delivery of the following vaccine shipments in the coming months. 3,924,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca by end of July or early August 2021 from the COVAX facility, 3,930,910 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech COVID-19 vaccine in August from the COVAX facility donated by the United States Government.

“About 3,577,860 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech COVID-19 vaccine in Q3 in the coming months, 29,850,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson (Jassen) COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX facility by the end of September, that will arrive in batches from the African Union Commission.”

The ED said the agency was putting in place all necessary logistics for storage, distribution, security, and accountability for the range of vaccines the country is expecting.

He also said that the federal government has procured 60 units of U701 ultra cold chain equipment, and about 37 of them have been deployed to all the 36 states and FCT in preparation to receive all COVID-19 vaccines that would require ultra-cold temperature of below 40 to 85 degrees.

On the number of people vaccinated so far, Shuaib said 3,938,945 eligible persons have been vaccinated in the country, representing 98 per cent utilisation of the 4,024,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine it received from COVAX facility in March 2021.

This comprises of 2,534,205 people who have been vaccinated for first dose, and 1,404,205 who have received their second dose of the vaccine, he said.

He noted that the country has recorded 14,550 cases of mild/moderate Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI), with only 148 cases considered to be severe, adding that no case of death associated with COVID-19 vaccination had been recorded.

The ED also said that the country has officially ended the first phase of its strategic COVID-19 vaccination plan and is now preparing to commence the second phase in the next few weeks.