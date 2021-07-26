An agricultural ecosystem brand focused on connecting clientele with vendors digitally has launched an e-commerce site, Afrikmall.

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled businesses to shift to virtual marketplace, accelerating consumer shift towards e-commerce.

Speaking during the launching of the site in Abuja yesterday, the company secretary, Afrikmall Online Limited, Isaac Ejiga, said the platform is designed to connect farmers directly with wholesalers, retailers, and consumers.

Ejiga also said the platform would allow farmers and vendors to create more exposure for their products and services and in turn increase visibility, patronage and income.

He said Afrikmall also provides an opportunity for customers to have access to a variety of crops, livestock and related products services on a converged platform thus saving them the stress of shopping for a variety of products and services at different markets and locations.

According to him, “With our platform, traders and buyers not only have a variety of agro-based stores in the palm of their hands to shop with

Ease, but further enjoy their orders delivered at their doorsteps at a pocket-friendly charge.”

Speaking earlier during his presentation, Mr. Adeniye Adebote, said produce sold on the platform are of high quality, cheap and affordable which make them competitive.

He said: “We always tell our vendors to try to keep their prices low and affordable to be competitive to avert clients looking elsewhere to compare prices. We give high discounts.”

Adebote explained that with the worrisome level of unemployment in the country, the platform provides the opportunity for wealth creation by giving Nigerians, especially young people access to place their products and or assist farmers and major traders to sell their products and earn interest or commission.

“On the Afrikmall platform, we allow everyone in the agro-based industry who meets our guidelines and criteria the opportunity to upload their products and services for free and reach out to millions of buyers,” he added.