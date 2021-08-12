As COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on businesses, the chief executive officer/founder, EC-GLOBAL, BrandoCoin and Exchange, Ambassador Ubong Brownson, has advised Nigerians to embrace online businesses.

In an interaction with newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Brownson said with COVID-19 unfolding in many phases and with no known solution at the moment, the surest way to sustain the economy would be to venture into online business.

He said every human endeavours had now shifted to online and one could not afford to be left behind as it is the only way to do business.

“We have virtual meetings online, we buy and sell online, we have group meetings online, we have group recreational activities online, virtually everything is now done online. We therefore need to wake up to the reality of the new world order,” he said.

The Akwa Ibom state-born businessman who likened EC-GLOBAL to Jumia, Konga and Alibaba, said that the only difference is that currently EC-Global is open for partnership, calling on potential investors to take advantage as the offer may not exceed next year.

Brownson who enjoined those who want to venture into e-commerce business to make sure they understand it properly advised youths to study the world business trend rather than crime.