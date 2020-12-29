Dr Innocent Emmanuel, Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Plateau state chapter, has attributed the second wave of COVID-19, to poor and non-adherence to the virus’s non-pharmaceutical guidelines.

Emmanuel, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos, said that it was evidence that places where people adhered to the guidelines had lesser cases.

He listed physical distancing, hand washing, wearing of face mask and the avoidance of crowded places which helps to mitigate the spread of the disease as the non-pharmaceutical guidelines.

He however stated that places with poor and non-adherence to the guidelines had recorded a tremendous rise in morbidity and mortality from the virus.

Emmanuel pointed out that it was pertinent that the populace should go back to the basics of ensuring compliance and adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols, as a way of mitigating various challenges that come with the virus.

“We need to go back to the basics by ensuring adherence to the COVID-19 non pharmaceutical guidelines, as we cannot afford another lockdown and the economic challenges that come with the pandemic.

“It is pertinent that we adhere to the rules to ensure that we do not have the morbidity and mortality that comes with the virus,” he said. (NAN)