The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has placed the number of health workers who have so far contracted COVID-19 in the territory at 476.

Chief press secretary to the FCT minister, Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement yesterday also noted that of the figure, four medical doctors have, however, paid the ultimate price.

“Since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in the FCT, a total of 476 health workers inclusive of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory staff, drivers and other auxillary personnel have been infected by the virus. Of these figure, a total of 4 doctors have succumbed to the disease, the latest, a female doctor from Gwarimpa hospital passed on over the course of the week. There has not been any other recorded fatality of a health personnel over the last one week.

“It is important to mention that these fatalities have not in any way adversely affected the quality of services rendered in these hospitals and most certainly not to the point of rendering skeletal services.”

The FCTA also dismissed reports that its hospitals were currently rendering skeletal services due to the death of 20 medical doctors from COVID-19.

It stated: “This figure which is very far from the truth was credited to Dr Enemo Amadu, the President of the FCT chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association.

“Although Dr Amadu has since said that he was misquoted, as the 20 fatalities he gave was the national figure cutting across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT, it is still pertinent that the

FCTA sets the records straight in view of the fact public confidence in public health institutions is very essential in the face of the current public health emergency orchestrated by COVID-19.

“The current situation in FCT hospitals as at Monday, 28th December, 2020 are as follows;

“All FCT hospitals are operating at full capacity inclusive of emergencies for adults and children, delivery and maternity services, theatre services (operating 24 hour services), laboratory and pharmaceutical services, and hospital kitchens. All clinics will resume full services after the Christmas holidays on Tuesday, 29th of December, 2020.

“While there had been incidences where COVID-19 positive patients had infected some medical personnel, these personnel and indeed the patients have been treated and discharged and the affected hospital areas fully decontaminated without any adverse effect on the overall functionality of the hospitals”.