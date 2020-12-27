With the second wave of COVID-19, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopkolo, Ewuare II has cancelled the annual thanksgiving service usually observed by the kingdom to round off the Igue (Ugie) festival.

A statement by the secretary of Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor in Benin city yesterday, said that, “The Benin traditional council wishes to inform the general public that the worship at Holy Arousa Church by His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo. Ewuare II, Oba of Benin on Sunday 27th December, 2020, has been cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19”. The statement had invited the general public to worship in the church with Oba Ewuare II as part of the celebration of the annual festival.

The Igue festival is celebrated by the Benin indigenes every December by the reigning Oba and his subjects to mark the end of the year and to usher in the new year, as well as a thanksgiving for the outgoing ones.