By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The resurgence of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic took its toll on the Benin Kingdom as the annual thanksgiving service usually observed by the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopkolo, Ewuare II to round off the Igue (Ugie) Festival has been cancelled.

A statement on Saturday by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor said “The Benin Traditional Council wishes to inform the general public that the worship at Holy Arousa Church by His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo. Ewuare II, Oba of Benin on Sunday 27th December, 2020, has been cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19”.

A statement issued few days by Irabor had invited the general public to worship in the church with Oba Ewuare II as part of the celebration of the annual festival.

The Igue festival is celebrated by the Benin and it is celebrated every December by the reigning Oba and his subjects to mark the end of the year and to usher in the new year and as a thanksgiving for the outgoing one.