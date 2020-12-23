BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Following the ravaging effects of the second wave of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic, the Ondo State Government has announced the cancelation of the church night service to usher in the New Year across the state to curb the spread of the virus.

The government also postponed the resumption of pupils and students in primary and secondary schools to Monday, 18th January 2020.

Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on Coronavirus and Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi disclosed this at a press briefing organized by the Inter-ministerial Committee in Akure.

According to him, the Committee has had extensive interaction with various stakeholders, physically and virtually, on the need to take proactive measures against the second wave of COVID-19, adding that the state is working assiduously to ensure it records no substantial case during the second wave of the pandemic.

He implored people to pay due attention and observance to the precautionary measures put in place to safeguard them.

Prof. Fatusi said no church service organized in respect of the New Year celebration must exceed 10 p.m until further notice, in line with federal government directive on curfew.

He outlined other guidelines to include: government and business offices shall continue to open, with strict compliance of COVID-19 precautionary measures; no primary or secondary school in the State shall resume until 18th January 2021; markets shall continue operations but with heightened enforcement of COVID-19 precautionary measures; night clubs and relaxation spots must not operate beyond 10 p.m; picnics can operate but in open space and adherence to COVID-19 protocols; while anybody above 60 years of age or with existing ailment(s) are strongly advised to remain indoors and disengage from joining any social gathering.

The Chairman said the government will begin to carry out strict monitoring of all the guidelines, while interacting with religious leaders, markets associations, media, unions, and other critical stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic.

Fatusi also noted that by January 2021 the state will begin strict enforcement of the law that guides against the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in the state, stating that the law provides for three months imprisonment or payment of twenty thousand naira fine or both for offenders.

He noted that effective mechanisms will be put in place for the total enforcement of the law in Ondo State, even though there will be continuous social engagement, public education, among others.

Corroborating Fatusi, the Ag. Commissioner for Health and Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Hon. Jibayo Adeyeye, appealed to the media, particularly private media, to cooperate with the government in its bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

He called on the media to support the government by taking the war against Coronavirus as corporate responsibility and must do everything to educate, inform, and sensitize the public about its dangers.