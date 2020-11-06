Dr Chetachi Ecton is a renowned philanthropist and president of “When In Need Foundation.” In this interview with JOY YESUFU, she shares her experiences in reaching out to rural communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why did you decide to help those who were adversely affected by the pandemic?

First, l want to tell you that l had been helping millions before the advent of COVID-19 pandemic. I should also point out one thing that the pandemic has done; it has shown how vulnerable disadvantaged people are. Although, health officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) keep telling us that wearing a mask and social distancing can prevent COVID-19 , the simple question is how can people who are flooding the markets every day in search of food engage in social distancing? Also, where are they going to get the money to buy the recommended masks? Honestly, l can tell you that yes, COVID-19 is the virus but poverty is the major pandemic.

This was my motivation. My help save my people and the country at large, I decided to help millions during the pandemic after realising they could not afford to engage in social distancing, buy food, masks, let alone neither handle the emotionally psychological effect.

What has the response been like so far?

You know what people need is hope. They have been gravitating towards the humanitarian programmes that l have further initiated to help the vulnerable. In fact, l have received positive responses from these communities, government and from even people of goodwill from around the world.

Are we talking about financial support from local or international bodies?

I have never been funded by any organisation in the course of carrying out this God’s given mandate. I solely organise this humanitarian programme in which l am working with vulnerable communities affected by the pandemic. I think it was Ghandi who said that this world has enough for everyone’s need, not for everyone’s greed. I have always committed my own salary to helping those in need and l am always looking for humanitarian partnership from governments and the international community to collaborate with such programmes to help the people in need.

What are some of the challenges your organisation has faced? Have you surmounted them, if yes, how?

Our organisation has been in existence for over 10 years and within this period, we have undertaken medical missions worth millions of dollars to different communities. We have supported agricultural programmes and given out educational scholarships.

The challenge we have is to get buy-in from the government or the international community. If the governments or the European Union (EU) or United Nations (UN) can come to our aid in expanding our resource base to help us reach out to many people with empowering initiatives, we will be able to do more than we are doing right now.

Considering the current state of the nation, which is sequel to the unrest caused by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest, how else can NGOs like yours boost governments’ efforts?

The truth is that government alone cannot bring about the much-needed development we expect. It is sad that the issue of Boko Haram still continues today, as well as communal clashes, herdsmen/farmers’ confrontation, kidnapping and others. I believe NGOs like ‘When In Need Foundation’ can step in and provide fairly comfortable lives for these persons wherever they are. For instance, in Chibiri community in Kuje area council where farmers lament about invasion and raid by cattle with the help of herdsmen, we stepped in by acquiring a large expanse of land which we fenced to halt the trend.

We taught the community mechanised farming and planted different shades of crops which they harvest at the end of each planting season and share among themselves both for consumption and for sale. We also provided them with access roads to and from their farms. We have also done this in Kaduna and intend to spread this life saving method to other rural communities in the country who are in need.

In Kaduna, we visited the camps of internally displaced persons where we offered them food items and other basic needs.

These are despite the provision of quality medical care for them.

I believe if more organisations queue in by supporting government particularly in providing succour to the under privileged ones amongst us, most of what we go through in the country would be largely addressed.

What is your piece of advice to wealthy Nigerians who are yet to key into the project of “ensuring a better Nigeria?

Let me repeat the statement l used earlier on when l quoted Ghandi: ‘This world has enough for everyone’s need, not for everyone’s greed.’ I would contend, however, that not everyone who is not giving is greedy. Some people have not just found the right partners. We are here, come partner with us. The work out there is endless and with the right partnerships, everyone can give

There are an alarming number of rape cases in our society. Are you worried about this life- threatening menace?

The truth is that it’s scary to bring up the next generation into the horror of rape. Rape or any other form of abuse is not human. Rape prevention should be a topic in every household in Nigeria and around the world. I have met and spoken to many survivors of rape, domestic violence and other people that have been inhumanely treated in the society, and all l can say is that as a society, we have a huge responsibility to address the permanent scars emanating from this cankerworm. Please, my dear people of Nigeria, let us not wait for a rape case to be reported before we address it. We need to have difficult conversations on the social consequences of rape and how difficult it is to find healing.

How do you measure the level of compliance and the impact of the seedlings your organisation has provided?

If you want to save the world, plant a seed. Once you plant a seed, you are not only feeding the people but you are sharing in their struggles to understand the process and be empowered. l cannot quantify the number of those that have benefited from our seed programme. All l can say is that we need more seeds to plant and empower struggling communities.

A lot of people, especially in the rural areas, still don’t know much about the pandemic. What’s your organisation doing to spread the campaign about it?

We are helping to disseminate health guidelines as stipulated by WHO and Nigerian health authorities. Both WHO and the Nigerian health authorities should know that we are their partners on ground. Let’s all figure out how we can collectively come up will a pool of resources to help disseminate information about the pandemic to keep people aware