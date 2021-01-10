BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, MAKURDI

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom is on self isolation, after one of his close aide and members of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu who disclosed this during the Armed Forces Rememberance Interdenominational Service organized by the Benue State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with the State Government held at ECWA Church, Markudi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governor, who gave the Governor’s appology explained that Ortom would have loved to be physically present at the occasion but for a medical report indicating that a certain Permanent Secretary (whose name he didn’t disclose) and his family tested positive for the virus, he decided to go into self isolation.

following the medical report indicating that a certain Permanent Secretary (whose name he didn’t disclose) and his family tested positive for the virus.

The Deputy Governor who is the Chairman, State Action Committee on COVID-19 explained however, that the Governor had not shown any symptom of the virus after being in isolation for nine days already, adding that the Governor will continue to remain in isolation for the approved number of days until a test shows that he is negative.

“As I speak with you, the Governor has been in isolation for about 9 days and has shown no symptoms or signs of the virus. So, I am happy to inform you that by today he may be certify free to resume work”

Abounu while lamenting the rate at which the virus has continued to killed several personalities in the State, observed that in the last five days, the State had lost four prominent persons including a serving local government chairman.

While urging every resident of the state and Nigerians at large to adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 protocols so as to beat down the rate of infection, the Deputy Governor emphasized that the virus is real.

“I want to reiterate that the virus is real and it is the biggest affront facing us. The State has an infection rate of over 489 persons. We are still doing relatively well compared to other states of the Federation.

He acknowledged the commitment of security agencies in ensuring relative peace in the State, even as he appealed to them to redouble their efforts to eradicate all criminal elements terrorising the state.