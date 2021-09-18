Oyo State government has debunked claims that paucity of funds has affected the operations of its COVID-19 isolation centres across the state.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebisi Ayoola who debunked the claim that paucity of funds had hit the state’s isolation centres, said it was a false claim.

According to him, the allegations were untrue and baseless, as the state government has been providing adequate funds and personnel since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

He added that the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde had been taking proactive measures to improve the needs of the people of the state and ensure the smooth running of the isolation centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The permanent secretary said that the claims that the isolation centres were not funded and the health workers had not been paid were curious and unfounded.