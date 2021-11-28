The editor of Nigeria Health Online, Sam Eferaro, was diagnosed with diabetes over 20 years ago. He is on insulin and diabetes medications and he does not miss a dose.

“I ensure I check my blood sugar level every morning. I know what to do and act promptly if my blood sugar level is high or too low. I have been living with diabetes for some years now without complications. I am currently in control, thanks to the Almighty God and my doctor who is also my friend,” Eferaro tells LEADERSHIP Weekend.

Eferaro is among the few privileged and extremely lucky diabetic patients living in Nigeria. He is fortunate because he can afford his medications, monitoring devices, especially the strips, and also have access to one of Nigeria’s best endocrinologist.

But Late Femi Oluwole, a 58-year-old diabetic patient wasn’t that fortunate. When he was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013, his right foot was amputated, and ever since then, life has never been the same.

Oluwole has managed to stay alive until the COVID-19 virus and the many challenges it posed surfaced. According to his wife, “Things became hard for us when he was sacked as a security man at one of the reputable banks in Nigeria, due to downsizing at the early stage of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We could no longer afford his medications and we were unable to strictly follow the directives from the doctor. His situation became worst and as such, he died last year October due to complications resulting from diabetes.”

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), diabetes is a condition that impairs the body’s ability to produce or process insulin, a substance essential to counteracting a dangerous rise in blood sugar and the disease causes inflammation and poor blood circulation, both of which increase the risk of complications, including death, from COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Oluwole, many have lost their lives to diabetes and the cases keep increasing in this era of COVID-19. An estimated 24 million people are living with diabetes in Africa in 2021 according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the continent is expected to experience the highest increase in diabetes globally, with the number of Africans suffering from the disease predicted to rise to 55 million by 2045, an increase of 134 per cent compared with 2021.

In Nigeria, a non-governmental organization, Diabetes Control Media Advocacy Initiative (DICOMA) disclosed that no fewer than five million Nigerians are living with diabetes and like elsewhere in the world, the number of cases is increasing very fast. “Also, one in every two people with diabetes in the country is undiagnosed, which means that the current estimated number of cases could be double or even more,” the organisation added.

Worst still, a renowned endocrinologist, Dr. Afoke Isiavwe tells LEADERSHIP that the plight of Nigerians living with diabetes has worsened with the advent of COVID-19, as a significant number of them can no longer control their condition because of the high cost of drugs and monitoring devices.

According to Isiavwe, “Many Nigerians can no longer afford their medications and routines to effectively control their condition. Children living with diabetes most of whom must be on regular insulin injections are also badly affected by the situation as many parents either reduce doses or stop administering injections as the cost of insulin, a vital component of diabetes management has risen by over 40 per cent in the last six months. A vial of insulin now costs between N6000 and N12,000 in different parts of the country.”

The endocrinologist said diabetes mellitus is one of the largest global health emergencies of the 21st century, largely because of its severe and deadly consequences.

“This is a disease that affects virtually all organs of the body, resulting in loss of vision, dental problem, kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, lower limb amputation, sexual dysfunction, among others, when not properly controlled. Sadly this is the situation many Nigerians living with diabetes are facing today.

“Nigeria must avoid this looming disaster and act fast to assist people currently living with the disease, says Isiavwe, adding that, a poorly controlled diabetes population epidemic equals diabetes complications epidemic,” she said.

Now that the cost of drugs and monitoring devices have gone far beyond the reach of the average person in the country that is living with diabetes, Isiavwe however tasked the Nigerian government to make conscious efforts to address the plight of people living with diabetes, adding that it is time to review policies and as a matter of urgency, introduce measures aimed at alleviating the plight of Nigerians suffering from diabetes.

She noted that while the rapid increase of diabetes cases is a global phenomenon, especially in the developing countries, the difference, however, is that most countries are now working relentlessly to ensure it does not become a major epidemic but Nigeria seems to be sitting on the fence with poor implementation of measures or policies to curtail the rapid spread.

“While countries like Cameroun now provide insulin free of charge to children and other countries in Africa have adopted policies to assist citizens to achieve control of the condition, Nigeria seems to have left people living with diabetes to their fate. I, therefore, call on the Federal and State governments to seize the golden opportunity offered by World Diabetes Day events to introduce measures towards addressing the plight of Nigerians living with diabetes.

“To this end, I call on the government to, as a matter of urgency introduce policy and measures to drastically reduce the cost of anti-diabetes drugs and devices through zero import tariff and encouragement of their local production; provide free or subsidised insulin for children and the elderly and implement some of the already existing policies and guidelines for the management of diabetes in Nigeria,” she added.

CEO, Diabetes Africa, Greg Tracz, tells LEADERSHIP that the cost and access to medication is an acute challenge in Africa, adding that, “We can add that managing blood glucose levels requires testing blood sugar levels regularly, and this presents challenges on its own as people should be able to afford it.

How can we expect people to test regularly if they must choose between feeding their families and buying test strips? says Tracz, adding that diagnosis and testing are the first of a series of cascading challenges.

“Experts often use what they call the ‘rule of halves’ to describe them. Of 100 people living with diabetes, only 50 of them will have been diagnosed. The rest will live with the condition and its consequences without being aware of it. Of the 50 that have been diagnosed, 25 will receive care. The others are unable to seek care, for personal or economic reasons. Finally, among the 25 who receive adequate care, only 12 or 13 will meet their targets in terms of readings or measurements. But in the end, only six of them will have a positive health outcome,” he explained.

The way forward, according to the CEO is to change the mindsets of policymakers and stakeholders. “There will always be emergencies and costly operations that cannot be avoided. But diabetes need not be the cause of them. This involves an effort to train healthcare professionals, inform and train people who may be at risk, sharing knowledge at a much greater scale, which is what Diabetes Africa aims to do. This would also entail working with commercial organizations, in particular in the food and beverage industry to label products and help people make informed decisions,” he advised.

On her part, the Regional Director of WHO Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said, “The COVID-19 pandemic will eventually subside, but Africa is projected in the coming years to experience the highest increase in diabetes globally. We must act now to prevent new cases, vaccinate people who have this condition and, equally importantly, identify and support the millions of Africans unaware they are suffering from this silent killer.”