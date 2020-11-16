The Honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has restated federal government commitment to boost digital economy with the post COVID-19 pandemic Era.

Pantami, was represented by the director-general/CEO of NIMC, Engr Aliyu A Aziz, made this known while delivering a keynote address at the Institute of Information Management 2020 Annual Summit, on the theme: ‘e-Governance, Digital Economy & Records Management: Assessing Government Readiness on Electronic Document Management & Digitization post COVID-19’ in Abuja.

He said, “The world is at a threshold of history where data is now the new air and access to reliable and accurate data can help us navigate and tackle the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic and plan for the future.

“The future that emerges after COVID will be different and that is already evident in the way we live, work and conduct business. We are counting on the institute to increase its drive towards education (in terms of actual skills and not paper qualification), technological research, and trainings to promote data and information management in line with evolving expectations in the new and changing environments we find ourselves,” he said.

He noted that his Administration is working round the clock to drive digital transformation of Nigeria, introducing e-government solutions in the conduct of government business, and leverage digital identity as a key enabler of progress toward many sustainable development goals and full participation in the global digital economy.

He further said that at the end of this summit, “Institute of Information Management would evolve a blue print for a sustainable and holistic approach towards addressing the key areas of the summit theme. Let me inform you all that the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy would be delighted to receive the communiqué of this summit”.