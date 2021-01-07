Plateau State commissioner For Health, Dr Nenkong Lar, has disclosed that the state recorded 43 deaths and 5,174 people who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to him, 43 deaths were recorded as a result of the pandemic, noting that the state had been carrying out test in three laboratories, including National Veterinary Research Institute Vom, Plateau State Specialist Hospital and the TB reference centre at old Jos University Teaching Hospital JUTH.

He pointed out that there are mobile and conventional courts to try those who violated COVID-19 protocols, while a test is being carried out to confirm new cases and to refer them to isolation centres for treatment.

Dr Lar further said the state was not contemplating closing down isolation centres, stressing that the health workers at the Laboratories and isolation centres are fully kitted to avoid transmission of the virus to them.