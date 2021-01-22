By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N6.45billion for the setting up of gas plants in 38 locations nationwide in a bid to enhance the treatment of COVID-19 patients who need oxygen.

This disclosure emerged at the first National Economic Council(NEC) meeting of the year presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with state governors, Federal Capital Territory minister, Central Bank governor and other senior government officials in attendance.

While briefing the NEC on the release of the funds, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed in a statement by presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande said the President approved the release of the funds for the production of oxygen, necessitated by the increased number of patients who need oxygen due to the surge in Covid-19 infections in the country.

Similarly at the meeting, the Health Minister Dr. Osagie Ehanire informed the Council that sequel to President Buhari’s decision to activate the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund based on the National Health Act, N55.1billion was approved in 2018 and that 50% of the sum has since been released to the States and the FCT.