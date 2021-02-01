BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA,

A potential COVID-19 drug, produced by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has gotten the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)’s listing number.

Director-general of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, who disclosed this during the ministerial visit by the minister of state for Health, Dr. Adeleke Mamora, on the Institute, in Abuja, said that the product, NIPRIMUNE, is an immune booster and can be effective in any disease condition where immune system is compromised.

Adigwe, however noted that the listing number of the product was just the first step, adding that the next step was for the Institute to begin the clinical studies that will demonstrate that the product is not only safe but effective for the management of COVID-19.

He said “to undertake those clinical studies, we currently do not have the funds, we are looking for funding partners to support us in that direction.”

Noting some of the areas where the Institute has supported the national response for the deadly COVID 19 virus, the DG said NIPRD leveraged on its reputation as the first African Institute to develop a world-class phytomedicine from drug discovery up to phase two clinical trials, to begin work on repurposing NIPRIMUNE™, its flagship immune modulatory agent for relevant clinical studies for COVID-19.

He said several months after NIPRD’s breakthrough in this area, the Government of Thailand approved the same phytomedicine for the management of COVID-19.

On funding, Adigwe regretted that prioritisation and adequate funding of the sector was still suboptimal. “So far, despite this administration’s clear policy prioritisation, and marginal support, partners such as philanthropic organisations, and development partners are yet to align to Government’s position.

“I therefore wish to use this opportunity to urge all well-meaning individuals and corporate entities to stand up now and be counted amongst Nigeria’s friends,” he said.

Minister of state for Health, Dr. Adeleke Momora, commended the leadership of the Institute, saying “In the last three decades, NIPRD has made appreciable progress within the available resources at her disposal, in the Nigerian Pharmaceutical industry, in spite of numerous limitations and challenging factors that must have hampered her adequate growth.”

Speaking further, he said “Today’s historic tour is coming at a critical time of a ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, when the country and indeed all Nigerians earnestly look up to the timely interventions from the institute towards proffering ways to tame the scourge of this public health crisis

“The current administration of the institute, under the leadership of the 4th director-general and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Obi Adigwe have painstakingly ramp up strategies to re-engineer the workings of the institute in all aspects.

“These new strategic engagements and drive towards rebranding NIPRD into a world class organisation, that is innovative and product-output oriented, has indeed started yielding positive and visible results.

“I wish to, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health, congratulate you and your team for reawakening the potentials and indeed the prospects of the institute to becoming the reference point of pharmaceutical R&D in West African region, with Nigeria being the hub for pharmaceutical industry.”

The minister assured the Institute of the full backing and support of the government for its efforts towards attaining its noble vision and mission.