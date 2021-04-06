ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transition of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19.

This was announced during the PTF’s media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday by chairman of the taskforce and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

LEADERSHIP reports that PTF has coordinated the nation’s national response to the outbreak of COVID-19 since its constitution by the President in March 2020.

According to Mustapha, the new structure, which will still be headed by him, will function till the end of 2021.

He also disclosed that Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, who had functioned as National Incident Manager (NIM) of the PTF, will officially take over as the new National Coordinator from Dr Sani Aliyu, who has returned to the United Kingdom (UK) to resume private practice.