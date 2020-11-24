BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

In an effort to promote health and safety for Nigerians amidst the ongoing pandemic, Project SafeUp is set to produce and distribute over 2.5 million free personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers and the general public across South West Nigeria, including Oyo, Lagos, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti as well as to other areas in need across the country.

Project SafeUp is an initiative of My World of Bags (MWOB), a bag design and manufacturing company, and the Mastercard Foundation.

The Founder and CEO, MWOB, Femi Olayebi, who reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, said the PPE that will be produced includes reusable non-surgical masks, face shields, gowns, scrubs, shoe and head covers.

According to her, following the outbreak of COVID-19, MWOB retooled its factory to focus on the production of PPE and established key partnerships with small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“The project is designed to produce and distribute over 2.5 million items of PPE within the next 4 months. As a company, My World of Bags is proud to be a part of the solution and honoured to be able to contribute to the efforts of the authorities and health bodies to protect our health workers and our citizens from the devastating impact of COVID-19.

“We believe that a country is only as strong as the health and wellness of its citizens. We are grateful to the Mastercard Foundation for their support and look forward to continuing to work with them to improve the welfare of our citizens.

The Country Head, Mastercard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson, said “At the Mastercard Foundation, we believe that this initiative will help to reduce these adverse effects by enabling people to safely return to their regular routines (education and work) with the use of PPE; improving the economic outcomes of low-income subgroups and women in particular; and contributing to slowing down the spread of the virus.