All the prospective corps members and other camp participants for the 2022 batch ‘A’ orientation exercise will undergo compulsory COVID-19 RDT test, and only those that test negative would be allowed entry into the camps.

NYSC director-general, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this yesterday during a live joint webinar by NYSC/NCDC organised for the 2022 Batch ‘A’ prospective corps members.

In a statement by the deputy director press and public relations, Emeka Mgbemena, the director general disclosed that those that test positive to COVID-19 would be handed over to the NCDC and state Ministry of Health officials for treatment.

He revealed that the collaboration with NCDC had yielded good results, adding that since the partnership started, no casualty had been recorded in any of the scheme’s orientation camps across the country.

The director-general lauded the federal government, Presidential Committee on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their support for the scheme, especially in the conduct of hitch-free orientation camps since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Ibrahim advised the prospective corps members to be security conscious, avoid night journeys, while also counselling them to break any journey that would extend beyond 6:00pm.

“You can pass the night in any NYSC orientation camp, NYSC secretariat, corps members’ lodge, military and security formations.

“I urge you to take advantage of this opportunity because NYSC is a platform for those that are serious. Posting and other services in NYSC are free, don’t give bribe for posting,” he said.

He stated further that call-up letters for the 2022 Batch ‘A’ orientation exercise would be ready on Sunday, February 20, 2022.