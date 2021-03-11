ADVERTISEMENT

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Presidential Task Force on #Covid-19 to reopen the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, which was shut in March 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House also called for the reopening of the international wings of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, for ease of air transportation.

The resolution was passed sequel to a motion jointly moved by the House leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu, and 34 others.

Although the House acknowledged that shutting Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and the international wings of the Port Harcourt, Enugu airports was a commendable step to contain the spread of Covid-19, it noted that it was also high time the facilities were reopened for business and travel operations.

In the case of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, the House said that it had remained closed while other airports shut at the same time in 2020 had been reopened.

The motion reads partly, “The House also recalls that on 19 March 2020, among the urgent drastic responses to COVID–19 Pandemic was the closure of three out of the five International Airports in Nigeria namely: Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa;