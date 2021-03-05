By PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The West African Health Orgsnisation (WAHO) has delivered critical health materials to the Nigerian government to support COVID-19 response in the country.

The COVID 19 response materials which include laboratory diagnostic kits and reagents, personal protective equipment (PPEs), oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies were procured by GIZ with funds from the German Government, European Union and UNDP.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Abuja, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID 19, Boss Mustapha, expressed the PTF’s commitment to ensuring that the critical medical supplies will be use for the right purpose.

He said “I am delighted to be here to receive this consignment of goods made possible by the excellent leadership of the West African Health Organization (WAHO) working with its Agency, the ECOWAS Regional Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control (ECOWAS RCSDC) and procured with funds from the German Government, European Union, UNDP, ECOWAS and WAHO. We are grateful to all of these for their financial contributions and to GIZ and UNDP for technical support with sourcing and purchasing these materials.

“The materials will indeed go a long way in protecting our health care workers who everyday risk their lives to test, trace and care for our fellow citizens while contributing to reducing the number of COVID-19 related deaths.”

Mustapha, who was represented by the minister of environment, Mohammed Mahmood, also reassured of the continuing commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to supporting the regional COVID-19 response through the provision of logistics to WAHO for the warehousing and distribution of these goods to Member States.

In his remarks, director general of WAHO, Prof. Stanley Okolo, said the medical supplies donated to the region by the EU, UN and the Garman government is worth about $18million, of which Nigeria is getting 13.6 per cent.

He thanked the partners for their continuous support to the ECOWAS region.

Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria, Mohamed Yahya, said the UN will continue to support the region.