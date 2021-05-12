BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

Nigeria has joined 182 destinations across the world that has been put on amber travel list for people in England.

Countries on amber list include Albania, Algeria, Andorr, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Aruba, Austria, Azerbaijan, The Bahamas,

Bahrain, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan.

Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba, Bosnia and Herzegovina, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, among others.

This means anyone returning from Nigeria to the UK will need to quarantine at home for ten days on return to the country. They must also take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8 before integrating into the community.

Transportation secretary, Grant Shapps, also advised that no person resident in England should travel to those countries under the amber watch list in which Nigeria is included.

Shapps gave the rationale for the UK government fears that these nations are deemed to be highly suspicious for the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Shapps said the measure was part of the steps towards opening up travel in the United Kingdom.

He added that the strategy was to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic does

not begin to spread again.

Other European destinations in the amber list include Spain, Italy and France.

Shapps said the government opted for the new travel restrictions even against European countries because the “success of combating covid-19 virus epidemic in the UK is not the same in many countries abroad”.

Hence he added that British citizens and alien residents must make sure that they reconnect only with destinations government is deemed to be safe.

The twelve destinations UK government has given clean bill of health for travel and of which returnees would not be compelled to quarantine are, Portugal, Israel, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Brunei,

Iceland, Gibraltar, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, South Georgia, and the South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Tristan de Cunha, Ascension Island.