The Rotary International, District 9141, has said that it fed more than one million families in Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Rivers States in its efforts to reduce the suffering of people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor of District 9141, Virginia Major, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Port Harcourt, as part of her visit to clubs in the district.

Major said: “We started the Rotary year with our eyes fixed on addressing the immediate priorities of communities in our core states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo.

“A major problem occasioned by COVID 19 was hunger and starvation in many households. With an initial budget of N6m we started by feeding 3000 people but have since surpassed these numbers.

“Almost on weekly basis Rotary clubs is feeding families across the states. As at today we have fed more than one million in these four states and still counting.”

She said despite that fact that Nigeria and Africa have been certified free from poliomyelitis, Rotary International was determined to fulfil its promise to children that it will continue the campaign to eradicate the disease globally.

The Rotary District Governor said: “Despite the pandemic the work of Rotary continues and it was with joy that our district joined Rotarians across the world to celebrate the final certification of Nigeria and Africa by the World Health organisation as being wild poliovirus free.

“While we celebrate this huge milestone, our eyes are still very much on that ball because we know that no child is free until every child all over the world is free. Rotary is determined to keep its promise to the children of the world that we will rid the world of poliomyelitis.

“We call on you our dear friends in the media to continue to amplify our voices and remind our people to ensure their children get immunized. As they say eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.”

She stated that Rotary Clubs have been engaged in a lot of campaigns and interventions, including economic empowerment and community development, disease prevention and treatment, environmental sustainability, water and sanitation, peace building and conflict resolution and maternal and child health.