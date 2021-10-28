Amid fears of possibility of the fourth wave of Coronavirus (COVID-19) as the Yuletide approaches, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched a mass vaccination campaign as part of the strategies to stave off re-emergence of the viral infection.

The objective is aimed at vaccinating four million residents in Lagos before the end of the year.

The immunisation programme was flagged off with a symbolic event held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island. Residents of Lagos, who are 18 years and above are eligible to be fully immunised with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The accelerated vaccine rollout is tagged: “Operation Count Me in four million Lagosians vaccinated against COVID-19” and it is being undertaken by Lagos state government in collaboration with National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The governor said he believes the mass vaccination campaign would help bolster the state’s response to the emerging threat posed by the pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu said the joint committee set up by the Lagos state government and NPHCDA to oversee the implementation of the campaign would be opening vaccination sites in high traffic locations as part of the strategies to expand vaccine access in underserved communities.

Mobile vans, the Governor added, would be deployed to move round boundary settlements in order to reach individuals in areas with limited access to health facilities.

He said: “There is potential for the fourth wave of COVID-19, as our borders would be opened to all people coming into Lagos in December. To prevent the catastrophic events we witnessed in the previous waves, the State has developed a robust vaccination drive, leveraging on both the strengths we have in the public and private sectors of our healthcare system.”

In development of our strategy and counter-measures, we prioritise the protection of human lives and keeping our economy open for business.

“To mitigate against this potential damage that will further spread existing variants of COVID-19 in the State, and accelerate efforts towards herd immunity, the need for a different strategy became a front burner issue. This is what has culminated in the campaign, tagged ‘Count Me In! four million Lagosians Vaccinated Against COVID-19’ to target the full vaccination of four million Lagos residents before the end of December 2021. Once achieved, this will bring the state closer to reaching our promise to vaccinate 30 percent of our population within one year.”

The Governor charged all stakeholders, including the local council chairmen, to mobilise for participation in the programme and ensure the success of the campaign.

He said: “We have set up COVID-19 vaccination in all our 205 public primary health centres, 14 of the state’s second and tertiary hospitals, and we are hoping that this partnership can be implemented in over 400 private health centres across seven underserved local government areas in the state.