By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka
The rumour making the rounds that Governor Willie Obiano and about 30 other top officials of his government have contracted COVID-19 virus, has been debunked.
A statement credited to a faceless group, Citizen Watch Initiative which has gone viral in the social media currently alleged that Mrs Maureen Odili, wife of Chief of Staff (COS), Chief Primus Odili who visited her husband from the USA has brought COVD-19 into the Government House, Awka.
Alleging that Obiano, Odili and more than 30 other top officials of the Government have contracted the virus, and have gone to isolation, the group further stated that the traditional ruler of Igbariam kingdom, Igwe Kelly Nzekwe who died recently was killed by COVID-19 virus, and that he contracted it when he visited Obiano to thank him for lifting his suspension from his traditional throne, a suspension he bagged along with 12 other monarchs in the state who joined billionaire oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze to visit President Muhammad Buhari in Abuja.
But in a swift reaction yesterday, the media aide to the COS, Mr. Juventus Chike Okoli described the claims by the group as “trash” born out of hatred and intended to blackmail his principal, Chief Odili by political opponents.
Besides, he made it clear that Obiano, Odili are hale and hearty and have been discharging the duties of their offices in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prescribed protocols.
In a statement titled “Coronavirus scare in Govt House: who’s envious of Primus and wife?” Okoli rather claimed
“This is certainly the season of trash and cheap blackmail against perceived opponents, with the majority of them not worthy of any response.
“However, the recent viral post that there has been a coronavirus scare in government house is not only infantile but the height of mischief, obviously driven by envy and jealousy.
” The Governor is 100% fine and going about his administrative duties deligently while observing the world recommended wearing of face mask, sanitizing and social distancing “, Okoli clarified further.
He described the group’s claims as evil machinations of those, who, for reasons best known to them, are envious and jealous of the young man, Primus, his track records and his wife, whose only offense is that she visits her husband from time to time from America.
“Primus and wife are hale and hearty. The wife is safely back to the United States and doing her work, while our governor is safely doing his work here.
“Primus is a self made man who had had a very successful stint abroad long before accepting to come and serve his people here”, Okoli stated further.
Okoli stated that it is therefore strange that Mr. Odili has become the target of those looking for cheap publicity and who are envious of his achievements, and advised those after his boss “Rather than spite those who worked hard and legitimately to attain their current positions, those behind such attacks should equally work hard to succeed in life. You don’t grow by pulling others down”.