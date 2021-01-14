ADVERTISEMENT

By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

The rumour making the rounds that Governor Willie Obiano and about 30 other top officials of his government have contracted COVID-19 virus, has been debunked.

A statement credited to a faceless group, Citizen Watch Initiative which has gone viral in the social media currently alleged that Mrs Maureen Odili, wife of Chief of Staff (COS), Chief Primus Odili who visited her husband from the USA has brought COVD-19 into the Government House, Awka.

Alleging that Obiano, Odili and more than 30 other top officials of the Government have contracted the virus, and have gone to isolation, the group further stated that the traditional ruler of Igbariam kingdom, Igwe Kelly Nzekwe who died recently was killed by COVID-19 virus, and that he contracted it when he visited Obiano to thank him for lifting his suspension from his traditional throne, a suspension he bagged along with 12 other monarchs in the state who joined billionaire oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze to visit President Muhammad Buhari in Abuja.

But in a swift reaction yesterday, the media aide to the COS, Mr. Juventus Chike Okoli described the claims by the group as “trash” born out of hatred and intended to blackmail his principal, Chief Odili by political opponents.

Besides, he made it clear that Obiano, Odili are hale and hearty and have been discharging the duties of their offices in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prescribed protocols.