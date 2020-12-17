By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The fast-increasing cases of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria has forced the postponement of the 2020 National Anti-Corruption Marathon Race until a more suitable date can be found. The annual half marathon was scheduled to hold this Saturday, December 19 in Abuja.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, by the National Coordinator of the Marathon Race and CEO of Fairplay Sports International, Mr Jacob Onu, and its partners, the organisers said the decision to postponed the event definitely was based on the Presidential Task Force (PTF) guidelines on COVID-19 and their commitment to ensure that the races are conducted with utmost consideration of the health risks participants will be exposed to.

“We have had a successful Annual Youths and Students Summit on the National Anti-Corruption Marathon. The race is the last leg but I’m saddened by the sudden rise of Covid-19 cases in the country. We cannot jeopardize the health of our athletes and citizens. It’s quite unfortunate,” Onu said.

“We will keep the public updated on the revised date of the race pending when it is safe for large gatherings. We regret any inconveniences caused by this decision.”

Many sporting events have suffered outright cancellation and postponement due to the dreaded Covid-19.

Emmanuel Gyang and Deborah Pam Gyang are the defending champions of the male and female categories of the race. The duo, who are a couple, went home with N1m prize money respectively for winning last year’s edition.