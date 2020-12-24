Nigeria, in the last few weeks, has witnessed a dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases as the country slipped into the second wave of the pandemic. Recent epidemiological record shows that Nigeria is now confront- ed with a rise in COVID-19 infections which simply means that the country is experiencing a second wave of infections.

Between December 1 and 19, the country recorded 8,652 cases. The same period last month (November) 2,064 cases were recorded which indicates a difference of over 6,000 cases, an exponential rise of 200 percent! The total death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1, 212 after 11 more people died from the virus in the last few days, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

This newspaper is of the opinion that this dangerous trend gives real cause for concern. Experts also fear that it may get worse, especially with the attitude of most Nigerians towards the pandemic. They think that COVID-19 is a hoax or a western propaganda gimmick and therefore do not believe in its existence.

Misinformation in the social media and lack of trust in the government have been major challenges in mitigating the effect of the pandemic. In the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus early this year, the federal and state governments had put in place several measures to combat it.

A Presidential Task Force (PTF) headed by the Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, was set up to coordinate all preventive and curative efforts towards managing the health crisis generated by the pandemic.

Measures taken by government at all levels ranged from closing of schools, night clubs, event centres, offices, markets excluding that of foodstuff and essentials to providing palliatives and so on while the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also issued guidelines meant to contain the spread of the virus. These measures were beginning to pay off as Nigeria started flattening the curve after witnessing a drop in confirmed cases in the months of August until November.

The sudden spike may not be unconnected with the lackadaisical attitude of most Nigerians who have deliberately and stubbornly refused to adhere strictly to the NCDC guidelines of compulsory wearing of facemasks in public, washing of hands with soap and running water, avoiding large gatherings and movement restrictions.

We observed that many Nigerians threw caution to the wind after the federal government eased the lockdown restrictions by going about their day to day businesses without a care about this dangerous virus that has claimed the lives of some of the world’s best professionals in various fields, heads of government agencies, former ambassadors and their aides or relatives.

Doctors, nurses and health workers were not spared. Despite the reality on ground, it is saddening that Nigerians believe the country had seen the worst of the ravaging virus, hence they lowered their guards with government battling to enforce guidelines.

Many live in self-denial that COVID-19 is mainly targeting the elite, particularly politicians, forgetting that the life-threatening respiratory disease could affect the poor as well. With another lockdown imminent as a result of a surge in new cases, we are concerned that a new and deadlier strain of the virus in UK may have found its way to Nigeria, ac- cording to experts at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) at the Redeemers University in Ede, Osun state.

The discovery of the new strain has forced many countries to issue travel bans in varying degrees. The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet recently said that it was studying data in Nigeria and also awaiting additional guidance from the World Health Organisation on new strains of COVID-19.

It is commendable, in our view that the federal government is responding to the development by ordering the immediate closure of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants across the country. The number of guests at weddings, conferences, among others have also been limited to 50 persons, according to PTF.

While the government may be doing its part, it is advisable that we all take responsibility to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the Christmas and New Year festivities. This can be done by limiting all non-essential travels, especially from high-risk countries, limit person-to-person contact and always wear a face mask.

In order to understand and address this gap in high-risk behaviours that reinforce resistance to public health measures and guidelines across the country, we recommend that the government design modalities to engage communities to further enlighten them on the pertinence of cooperating so as to effectively win the war against COVID-19.