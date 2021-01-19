BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday raised the alarm over rising COVID-19 positive cases in the wake of the pandemic second wave saying, the oxygen demand by patients in the state owned isolation facilities have risen from 70 to 360 six litre cylinders per day and projected to hit 750 by end of January, 2021.

Sanwo-Olu, also said in the second wave of the pandemic any malaria like symptoms by patients should be considered as COVID-19 unless proven otherwise by the test conducted on the patients.

The governor, made the remarks on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen on the update of COVID-19 situation in the state, held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to , “The increase in the positivity of cases has necessitated the provision of greater amounts of concentrated oxygen for the moderate to severe cases on admission in our isolation centres.

“Over the last few weeks, the demand for oxygen has risen from 70 6-litre cylinder per day to 350 6-litre cylinders in our Yaba Mainland Hospital.

“This is projected to more than double to 750 6-litre cylinders, before the end of January 2021.

“ln addition to providing oxygen at our isolation centres, the Lagos State Government has decentralized the availability of oxygen across the State through the provision of 10 oxygen and sampling kiosks.

“Oxygen therapy and other related services will be provided to patients that require them.

‘Five of these 10 oxygen centres have been commissioned while the remaining five will be ready for use within the next four weeks.

“It is our expectation that these sampling kiosks would be easily accessible to residents that require oxygen therapy at the level of Local Government Areas, LGAs as stabilization points prior to onward transmission to our Isolation centres, if required.

On the reopening of schools despite COVID-19 spike, he said,’’ It was a difficult decision to make in light of the second wave of COVID-19 but I assure you It was the best decision for our children safety and long-term development especially our most vulnerable children.