– Praises Governor Ganduje for showing positive example

A foremost political scholar and Visiting Fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science(LSE), Dr. Uche Igwe has described state governors who stored palliatives meant for distribution to hungry citizens as pretenders.

According to him ” I find it very surprising that some governors stored away food meant for citizens while the population remained very hungry. That is very unfair and the fall out of the #ENDSARS protests have exposed them. From the findings, many of the food items have perished. This is sheer wickedness that is inexcusable. I consider there explanations as lame and defensive afterthoughts”.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the contrary Dr. Uche Igwe praised some governors like Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State for promptly distributing the palliatives to the population on time. “I am happy with the news I have just recieved from Kano State. I learnt that the governor transparently distributed the palliatives. When the #ENDSARS protesters went to warehouses across the city they found that they were empty. For me, Kano has shown quiet but positive example of transparency and accoubtability that must be commended. The Governor is one of the few who got the donations and distributed them across the state among the poorest of the poor regardless of their political affiliation”.

It will be recalled that Kano State is the first state to establish a state level anti-corruption commission which has now parented an Anti-corruption Academy due to be inaugurated soon.