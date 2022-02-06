The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has appealed to the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to immediately put a stop to “Pay to get Vaccinated” against COVID-19 by providing data and other forms of support to vaccine administrators in the state.

The centre also called on the state governors concerned to as a matter of urgency work address the problems it has identified, and urged the public to disregard misconceptions and false narratives around COVID-19 and to get vaccinated.

CITAD at a press conference in Bauchi yesterday similarly wants the state governments to examine the vaccination channels in their respective states to have a broader view of the identified problems and deploy the needed mechanisms.

The centre coordinator, public education on COVID-19 vaccine project, Mr Hamza Ibrahim, at the conference also appealed to State Primary Healthcare Development Agencies in the six states to review their operation manual to ensure proper coordination for effective vaccination exercise.

CITAD said the problems it identified posed hindrances to the COVID-19 vaccine uptake, which if not addressed quickly would reinforce the misconception and fake news in circulation about the vaccines, thereby sabotaging efforts geared towards containing the virus and addressing the pandemic in general.

CITAD also complained of lack of proper coordination in vaccine administration and distribution, absence of vaccination spots at gathering places such as mosques, churches and banks, vaccination spots mounted at distant locations, lack of support of opinion leaders, and fear of expired vaccines in use.

It further observed inaccessibility of the vaccines in rural communities, non-payment of vaccine administrators’ allowances, closure of some vaccination spots due to non-payment of vaccine administrators, lack of cold storage facilities in remote communities, lack of political will, unavailability of vaccines at some vaccination spots, and circulation false narratives around the vaccine.

Ibrahim said CITAD having monitored COVID-19 vaccine administration in the six project states for the last two months, noted with concern that both general and specific issues were hindering uptake of the vaccine thereby further risking the efforts at addressing the pandemic.

He described the tendency as unfortunate particularly at a time when new variants of the virus were emerging, while misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines was still prevalent.

CITAD regretted that state governments were in some way aiding non acceptance of the vaccines by not fully supporting the vaccination exercise where people who want to be vaccinated are required by the vaccination officials to make payments for their details to be captured and uploaded online on the national register, particularly as found happening in Kogi state.

He said, “The issue of requesting people to make payments to be vaccinated will not only hamper the vaccination exercise but make people stay away from taking the vaccine, and this potentially renders more people insecure.

“We also discovered a serious lack of coordination in the vaccine distribution by agencies responsible within the healthcare chain. While in Borno State people going for second doses for Astrazeneca and Moderna were told the vaccines were not available.

“In Plateau State 45,288 doses of Pfizer had to be recalled after distribution to local communities for nearing expiration. Again, visits to some vaccination spots in Plateau indicate unavailability of the vaccines.”