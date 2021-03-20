BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA |

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged political leaders in the country to take the COVID-19 vaccine jabs in public to encourage others to do same.

He made this call at a sensitisation programme on COVID-19 vaccine for Muslim scholars and imams in Nigeria, facilitated by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), yesterday in Abuja.

“We have seen the president take the vaccine publicly and we expect to see more political leaders take the vaccine openly. We believe all political leaders must take the COVID-19 vaccine first before the common man on the street because they are our leaders,” he said.

According to him, some people are still in denial of the existence of the COVID-19 virus which has infected over 100 million people globally.

He, however, urged Islamic leaders to educate people in their various constituencies on the safety and importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccination while noting that religious leaders will play a very important role in people’s acceptance of the vaccines.

“We all know the roles you play as leaders; your voices are very strong and people listen to you, they also believe in you,” he said.

In his remarks, chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, applauded the Islamic scholars for their support in the fight against the spread of the virus.

“As leaders of Islamic faith and custodians of Islamic principles, we enjoin you to sensitize your people that the vaccine is safe and effective as confirmed by the European Union (EU) and the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the executive director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said the engagement provides an opportunity to have an honest conversation on the safety and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination and the role of Muslim leaders.