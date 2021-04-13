By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

Nigerians have been advised to consider taking the COVID-19 vaccination as a service to humanity.

A United States of America based medical practitioner, Dr. Atuyota Larry Orogun, stated this at a webinar discourse organized by the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as Pyrates Confraternity, Hispaniola-X Deck, Lagos, on Monday, in celebration of the 2021 World Health Day.

Dr. Orogun, who was a guest speaker of the webinar, with the theme: ‘Geared Towards Building A Fairer, Healthier World Through Vaccination Awareness Campaign’, stated that the COVID-19 vaccine was safe and encouraged people to take it in order to build stronger immune system against the virus.

According to him, “Getting vaccinated against the corona virus is a service to humanity. The more people are vaccinated, the greater chance for herd immunity for the populace.”

While recommending that Nigerians should use the COVID-19 vaccine to fight the virus, he noted that some of the vaccines already approved have shown high level of efficacy.

The medical expert at the discourse explained the procedures used to arrive at the efficacy percentage ratings of the vaccine by the relevant organizations.

He further explained that, “the side effect of the vaccine is not the same with everyone because our body system is not built to respond the same way. Some people have stronger body system and may not display any side effect after the intake of the vaccine while some will develop some side effect which will not be fatal but as a body system response to the Vaccine.”

Dr. Orogun disclosed that over 30 million people have taken the vaccine, noting that it was a handful of the people who took it that have displayed some side effect which has not been fatal.

He also said that” getting the vaccine does not prevent contracting the virus but only prevent having a severe effect when one contracts it”, advising that people should continue to observe COVID-19 protocols to help in reducing the daily number of people that contract the virus.

Besides, the US based medical expert revealed that taking alcohol after taking the vaccine was not naturally negative to the vaccine but it must be moderate.

He cautioned against excess intake of alcohol, which he said could hamper the effectiveness of the vaccine. However, the doctor stressed that its consumption was not good for heart functioning.

While suggesting that people should endeavor to also take the second dose of the vaccine because it increases the potency of the body system to fight against the virus, Dr. Orogun advised that if after taking the vaccine and one feels a symptom beyond two days the person should endeavor to see a doctor for proper medical diagnosis to know what was the reason behind the persistent symptom.

Dr. Orogun, who commended the Hispaniola X Deck of NAS, for the provision of the platform to share knowledge about these facts which were available on the COVID-19 Virus and vaccines, advised that people should be more proactive in playing their respective part for humanity.

He contended that getting vaccinated also help to contain the spread of the virus.

In his contributions, Pharm. George Okon stated that taking the vaccine was a good way of preventing contraction of the virus as not getting vaccinated leaves much window of contracting the virus, transmitting it and therefore increases the mortality rate since those who have not taken it would have a low immune system that would not be able to fight off the virus when contracted.

He said, “irrespective of the several conspiracy theorists flying up everywhere, people are encouraged to take the vaccine as they are safe and good to protect one against the virus. The vaccine is available across all primary health care centers in Nigeria.”

The moderator of the Hispaniola X Deck Webinar, Dr. Philip Oragui noted that COVID-19 has become a pandemic with so much damage around the world which has inspired a lot emergency researches, innovation and a strategic shift in the way things were hitherto being done.

While pledging that the Association will continue in its campaign to enlighten the people on the usefulness of the vaccine, the Second Mate of the Pyrates Confraternity’ Hispaniola X Deck, Mr. Victor Dorgu, appreciated the speakers and the moderator for taking out their time to educate the public on the topic.