There was pandemonium in Abuja when some top management staff of Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) allegedly abandoned their cars and scaled a perimeter fence, possibly to evade arrest by the FCT COVID-19 enforcement team.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the NSITF had gathered a large crowd of its

staff, across the country, for a promotional examination exercise at M

and M Event Centre, Area 11, Garki, without adhering to the COVID-19

protocols.

However, following a tip off, the enforcement team stormed the venue of

the exercise and arrested one of the participants, while other top directors of the agency jumped the fence to avoid arrest.

Head, media and enlightenment of the team, Ikharo Attah, who spoke to

journalists after the pandemonium, expressed disappointment that a

frontline agency, such as the NSITF had failed to lead by example, adding that the fleeing directors and other staff of the agency, who flaunted the COVID-19 regulations, would be arrested and prosecuted.

Attah said the FCT minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, was committed to the

health and safety of all FCT residents, even as he warned that the laws would not spare any organisation or individual that violates the Presidential regulations.

He stated that the enforcement of regulations in FCT can’t be compromised by any standard, as the health of residents and other citizens was of utmost consideration to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“We got a complaint from some of the staff of NSITF that the exercise was going on without any regard to the Presidential regulations, that was why we stormed there. On arrival at the venue, which was at the M and M Event Centre, Area 11, Garki, we discovered that NSITF has gathered its staff from different states across the country for a promotional examination, without complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

They claimed PTF had approved the exercise, but could not produce any

evidence. The union leaders prevented the enforcement team from

arresting anyone, however, top directors abandoned their cars, scaled

through the fence and escaped.”