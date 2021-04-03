Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, has reportedly cancelled the Olympic Torch Relay leg in Osaka as the country’s government looks set to impose new restrictions to curb rising coronavirus cases.

The Olympic Flame started its 121-day journey across Japan on March 25 and was scheduled to go through the Osaka prefecture on April 13 and 14.

But Suga has now decided to cancel the Torch Relay event in Osaka amid concerns over an increase in COVID-19 infections, according to Reuters.

Suga’s decision comes after Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura called for the event to be scrapped in the city.

“I personally think the Torch Relay in Osaka city should be cancelled,” said Yoshimura in a report by Reuters.

“We’d like to start discussions with Osaka city and Tokyo 2020.”

Yoshimura also urged the country’s Government to implement emergency anti-virus measures in Osaka for three weeks.

According to reports, the Japanese Government is poised to bring in fresh restrictions in Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi from April 5 to May 5.