By Tunde Oguntola |

Africa’s leading philanthropy dedicated to empowering the continent’s entrepreneurs, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has opened applications for the 2020 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme.

According to the foundation, successful applicants will join the over 9,000 current beneficiaries, from 54 African countries, and receive business training, mentoring, a non-refundable $5,000 of seed capital, and global networking opportunities.

The CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu in a statement yesterday made available to LEADERSHIP Friday in Abuja said that this year’s intervention prioritises the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and young African entrepreneurs, following the COVID-19 disruption to economic activities.

To address the unique challenges arising from the pandemic, the foundation reiterated the need to lift millions out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent.

The statement reads in part: “The Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Programme will empower 1,000 young African entrepreneurs, selected from the 2020 cohort. The Foundation will also open applications to an additional 2,400 young entrepreneurs in 2021, in collaboration with global partners.

“The Tony Elumelu Foundation now more than ever is demonstrating our commitment to unleashing the potential of young African entrepreneurs, the key to Africa’s long-term economic transformation.

“The pandemic has created challenges across the continent, but we know that with the Tony Elumelu Foundation tried and tested Programme, we can execute the largest Covid-19 economic recovery plan for African SMEs and break the cycle of poverty in Africa.”

The Tony Elumelu Foundation’s $100million Entrepreneurship Programme was launched in 2015 to empower 10,000 entrepreneurs over 10 years, is now entering its 7th year, and has empowered to date, over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries.