BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The management of University of Ibadan (UI) has banned hostel accommodation for students to contain the spread of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the institution.

The school management noted the information trending on the social media indicating that the University had published allocation of students into their respective Halls of Residence and students were expected to make payments is fake.

Olatunji Oladejo Director of Public Communication, University of Ibadan, in a statement urged the new students and the general public to disregard the information as “student registration portal had not been opened.’’

While calling on the students to beware of scammers, the management drew the attention its official bulletin No. 4353 of 14 January, 2021 entitled, “Approved Revised Academic Calendar for 2018/2019”, where it was stated that, “In approving the Calendar, Senate noted the prevailing circumstances occasioned by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to comply with the protocols established for the control of the spread of the pandemic.

“It, therefore, agreed that the 2020/2021 First Semester Lectures will be delivered online. In this regard, “No student will be accommodated on campus.’’