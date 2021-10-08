United Kingdom (UK) has announced an exemption of fully-vaccinated Nigerians travelling to the UK from providing a pre-departure test and self-isolating for 10 days after it initially placed restrictions on fully vaccinated Nigerians.

The UK government had said that Nigeria was on the “amber” list, which had restrictions for travellers to the country, irrespective of whether they had been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. But pressures from the Nigerian government and travellers may have compelled the change of rules.

In a statement issued yesterday by senior communications and public diplomacy officer of the British High Commission, Abuja, Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, UK said from Monday, 11th October, 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria will be able to visit England without needing to provide a pre-departure test, undertake a day eight test or self-isolate for 10 days.

The statement, however, said Nigerian travellers will still need to book and pay for a day two test. This policy applies to those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson).

“Fully vaccinated’’ means that you have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England. The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.

“You must be able to prove that you have been fully vaccinated under a vaccination programme and have a valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British government (for Nigeria, the certificates with valid QR codes as issued by Nigeria’s National Primary Healthcare Development Agency are recognised),” the statement said.

The UK also said non-fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to England, “must take a pre-departure COVID-19 test – to be taken in the three days before travel; book and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 tests – to be taken after arrival and complete a passenger locator form – any time in the 48 hours before arrival.

The statement said after arrival in the UK, travellers not fully vaccinated from Nigeria “must quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days and take a pre-booked COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.”

Acting British High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, said, “The exemption of fully-vaccinated Nigerians travelling to the UK from providing a pre-departure test and self-isolating for 10 days, is a very welcome development. To make this happen, we have been working closely with Nigeria’s National Primary Healthcare Development Agency on recognising Nigeria’s vaccine certification, which we have now done.”