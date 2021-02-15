ADVERTISEMENT

United Nations Funds for Population Activities (UNFPA) has donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to 32 Primary Health Centres in Akko and Gombe Local Government Areas of the state.

Presenting the items to the PHCs on Monday in Gombe and Akko, Mrs Bersheba Kala, Clinic Officer, Gombe State Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN), said the PPFN was mandated by UNFPA to share the items to the two LGAs.

Some 16 PHCs in each of the LGAs are to benefit from the gesture.

Kala said the distribution of the items became necessary following the second wave of COVID-19, which was spreading very fast.

She explained that the PPE included 20 surgical gloves, 100 examination gloves, 100 eye goggles and a number of face masks.

She commended UNFPA and other implementing partners who contributed in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The clinic officer, however, cautioned the facility managers against hoarding or dividing the items for other uses.

Malam Umar Mohammed, Director, Primary Health Care, Gombe LGA, thanked UNFPA for the donation and assured it that the items would be judiciously utilised.

He said the LGA had ran out of stock in the past five months even though it only had little at the facilities.

Mohammed added that the donation would go a long way in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“The items will be helpful, considering the second wave of COVID-19 and its huge number of infected persons,” he said.

He said the support the LGA was receiving from the donor agency was encouraging and called on it to continue.

Ms Bersheba Dauda, facility manager, Tumu in Akko LGA, also thanked the donors, adding that the items presented to them would be judiciously used. (NAN)