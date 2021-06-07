University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has flagged off its modern molecular diagnostic and research laboratory. The project was sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

A statement by the university’s director of corporate affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said the laboratory, which was commissioned last weekend by TETFund’s executive secretary, Prof Suleman Elias Bogoro, has already obtained the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC’s) certification as a public health laboratory for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the surveillance of other infectious diseases like poliomyelitis, Lassa fever and other viral haemorrhagic fevers.

While flagging off the facility, Prof Bogoro said University of Ilorin has produced the most successful TETFund-sponsored researches in the country for several years, describing the institution’s College of Health Sciences as one of the best rated health training institutions in the country.

He added that the College of Health Sciences has some of the best medical personnel that consistently produce problem-solving researches.

The TETFund boss pointed out that quality of personnel, research infrastructure and relevance of research outcome to the society are the parameters that determine the strength of a university, saying that the University of Ilorin is number one when those parameters are considered.

Bogoro said TETFund is working to curb brain drain by providing infrastructure and research facilities to discourage Nigerians from going abroad where those facilities are available.