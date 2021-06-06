The University of Ilorin has flagged off its ultra-modern Molecular Diagnostic and Research Laboratory for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the surveillance of other infectious diseases like poliomyelitis, Lassa Fever and other viral haemorrhagic fevers.

The project was sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

A statement by the director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Mr. Kunle Akogun, disclosed that the laboratory, which was commissioned last weekend by TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleman Elias Bogoro, has already obtained the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) certification as a public health laboratory.

While flagging off the facility, Prof. Bogoro said that the University of Ilorin has produced the most successful TETFund-sponsored researches in the country for several years, describing the institution’s College of Health Sciences as one of the best-rated health training institutions in the country.

He added that the College of Health Sciences has some of the best medical personnel that consistently produce problem-solving researches.

The TETFund boss pointed out that quality of personnel, research infrastructure and relevance of research outcome to the society were the parameters that determine the strength of a university, saying that the University of Ilorin was number one when those parameters are considered.

Bogoro further disclosed that TETFund was working to curb medical tourism by providing infrastructure and research facilities to discourage Nigerians from going abroad where those facilities are available.